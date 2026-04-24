Standing with Nikki Lewis and her family

Standing With Nikki Lewis & Her Children

Two devastating losses. Four days apart. One family needing a community around them.

On August 2, 2026, the Lewis family experienced a tragedy no family is ever prepared for.

Seth Corcoran, Scott Lewis's 27-year-old son and Nikki Lewis's stepson, was tragically killed in a car accident.

Seth was a husband, a father of four children—three girls and one boy—and a hardworking provider for his family. He had been married since 2017 and worked at a steel company to support the people he loved.

Seth loved spending time with his family. Some of their happiest times were spent at the river, hunting, fishing, gardening, going to the gym, and simply being together.

His sudden death devastated everyone who loved him.

Scott and Nikki were preparing to do something no parent should ever have to do: lay their son to rest.

Then, only four days later, the unimaginable happened again.

Four Days Later, Nikki Lost Her Husband

On August 6, 2026—the day of Seth's funeral—Scott suffered a massive heart attack.

Scott did not survive.

Within four days, Nikki went from grieving the tragic death of her stepson to suddenly losing her husband as well.

A family already gathered together to mourn one life was confronted with another devastating loss.

For Nikki and her children, life changed almost overnight.

Scott Was His Family's Sole Provider

Scott wasn't only Nikki's husband and a father. He was also the sole financial provider for Nikki and their four children.

Scott worked as an over-the-road truck driver. He worked hard to provide for his family, paid the household bills, and provided the income his wife and children depended upon.

Shortly before his death, Scott changed jobs.

He had only been with his new employer for approximately two weeks when tragedy struck.

Because of the timing of his job change, the family did not have current health insurance or life insurance in place to provide the financial protection they desperately need now.

There was no time to prepare for what happened.

There was no financial safety net waiting for Nikki.

The income supporting their household simply stopped.

Nikki Is Trying to Keep Her Family Together

Today, Nikki is facing two enormous battles at the same time.

She is desperately grieving the loss of her stepson and her husband, while trying to remain strong enough to care for the four children who still depend on her.

Nikki is trying to maintain some sense of normalcy for her children when nothing about their lives feels normal anymore.

At the same time, she is facing an immediate financial crisis.

Without Scott's income, Nikki is struggling to maintain housing and pay the family's basic expenses.

There are groceries to buy.

There are utility and household bills.

There are transportation expenses.

There are medications and essential personal needs.

And there are four children who need school clothing, supplies, food, stability, and a safe place to call home.

Nikki shouldn't have to grieve her husband while wondering how she is going to keep a roof over her children's heads.

She shouldn't have to comfort her children while simultaneously wondering how she will pay the next bill.

That is why we are asking our community for help.

Our Goal Is $50,000

We have established a $50,000 fundraising goal to help provide approximately six months of financial stability for Nikki and her children as they begin navigating life without Scott.

This isn't intended to solve every challenge Nikki and her children will face.

It is intended to give them breathing room.

Funds raised will help with necessities such as:

Safe and stable housing Rent and household expenses Utilities Groceries and everyday necessities Transportation expenses School clothing and supplies for the children Medication and essential personal needs Other necessary expenses as Nikki works toward long-term stability

Every dollar represents one less immediate burden Nikki has to carry while grieving.

A Woman Holding Onto Her Faith

Nikki is a woman of faith.

Right now, that faith is carrying her through circumstances few of us could imagine experiencing.

She is grieving desperately, yet she is still trying to get up each day and be the mother her children need.

We cannot take Nikki's grief away.

We cannot bring Scott or Seth back.

But we can help carry some of the burdens that remain.

We can surround this family with prayer.

We can provide practical help.

We can share their story.

And together, we can remind Nikki that she and her children do not have to walk through this alone.

Will You Stand With This Family?

If God has placed it on your heart and you are able to contribute financially, please consider making a donation.

No amount is too small.

Five dollars matters.

Ten dollars matters.

Twenty-five dollars matters.

Every contribution becomes part of something much greater when hundreds or thousands of people come together.

If you cannot give financially, there is another incredibly important way you can help:

Please share this campaign.

Share it with your family.

Share it with friends.

Share it with your church.

Share it on Facebook.

Share it on TikTok.

One share can put Nikki's story in front of exactly the person God places in a position to help.

And whether or not you are able to contribute financially, please pray.

Pray for Nikki.

Pray for her children.

Pray for Seth's wife and four children.

Pray for everyone grieving Scott and Seth.

Pray that God provides this family with comfort, strength, wisdom, provision, and a safe place to begin rebuilding.

Two Losses. Four Days. One Family.

On August 2, this family lost Seth.

Four days later, on August 6, they lost Scott.

Now Nikki and the children are facing everything that comes afterward.

Our mission is simple: surround them.

Surround them with prayer.

Surround them with love.

Surround them with practical support.

And help give Nikki the opportunity to grieve while knowing that her children's basic needs are being cared for.

Please stand with Nikki Lewis and her children.

Donate if you can.

Share their story.

Pray always.

Thank you for helping us remind this family that they do not have to walk through this alone.