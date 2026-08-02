Standing With Faith for Total Restoration

We are standing with our dear friend, Faith Weikert, and trusting the Lord for complete healing and restoration in her body. As many of you know, Faith's doctors have diagnosed her with stage 3 rectal cancer. She will be heading to MD Anderson for 40 days to pursue the traditional treatments recommended by her doctors, including radiation and chemotherapy. Alongside traditional care, Faith is also pursuing integrative holistic treatment, which is not covered by insurance. One of the tests she is most interested in is the RGCC test, which will allow doctors to see precisely which types of treatment her body will best respond to. This test alone is $3,600 and is just one of many integrative options available to her. Of course, this is addition to the extra expense of Faith's stay in Houston, not to mention the heavy financial toll this type of diagnosis can have on a family. It is our goal to come alongside Faith, Kurt, and their family to allow them to pursue every available option for her treatment. This is a tremendous opportunity for those who feel led to be the Body of Christ and sow into this wonderful family. We believe wholeheartedly that this is just the beginning of a glorious testimony of healing for Faith. For those unable to give financial support, please know that Faith deeply treasures your prayers of agreement for her healing. Pray that her faith would be encouraged, that she would feel the tangible presence and strength of the Lord, and that His perfect will would be accomplished in her life.







