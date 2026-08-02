Standing Strong for My Mom Through Her Spinal Su

❤️Standing Strong for My Mom Through Her Spinal Surgery





My mom is facing spinal surgery, and this has been an incredibly difficult and emotional time for our family. She is someone I love deeply, and seeing her go through this has been heartbreaking. There are so many uncertainties that come with surgery and recovery, and I’m doing everything I can to be there for her while also trying to stay strong myself.





Right now, I’m reaching out to my community because I need support during this challenging time. Whether it’s through prayers, encouragement, checking in, helping with meals, transportation, or simply being there when things feel overwhelming, every bit of support means more than I can express. My family and I are truly grateful for everyone who can stand beside us as my mom prepares for surgery and begins her recovery.