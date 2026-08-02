Standing in Faith with Anna

To our Dearest Family and Friends,





Our sweet cousin Anna is someone who would never ask for attention or want a fuss made over her. She is a woman of deep faith, quiet strength, and a heart that trusts God even through the hardest seasons. That is why we are stepping in to ask for help on her behalf.





After previously walking through breast cancer 2 years ago, she is now facing the difficult news that her cancer has returned. Along side her Husband Nathan and three children to care for, this new chapter brings not only the physical and emotional weight of treatment, but also a significant financial burden.





Those of us setting up this fundraiser have both been personally affected by cancer, so we understand how quickly the expenses can add up beyond the medical bills themselves. Travel to appointments, time away from work and family responsibilities, meals, lodging, and the many unexpected costs of treatment can become overwhelming.





As she moves forward, she also hopes to work alongside her conventional medical care with functional medicine and other supportive treatments aimed at strengthening and nourishing her body through this fight. Many of these treatments and services are not covered by insurance and will have to be paid for out of pocket.





Because of their modest nature, asking for financial help is not something they would readily do for themselves. Our hope is simply to ease some of the burden so she can focus her energy on healing, caring for her children, and walking faithfully through each day ahead.





If you feel led to give, any amount will be received with tremendous gratitude and will go toward medical and treatment expenses, travel, supportive care, and other needs that arise during her cancer journey. If giving isn’t possible, your prayers are every bit as meaningful to her and her family.





Above all, we ask that you join us in praying for wisdom for her doctors, strength and peace for Anna, Nathan, and their children, provision for every need, and complete healing.





Thank you for surrounding this family with prayer, love, and support. We trust that God will meet them in every step of this journey and carry them through the days ahead.





“But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint. – Isaiah 40:31