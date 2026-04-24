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Stand With my nephew whileFighting for his lif

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrittney Maples

Stand With my nephew whileFighting for his lif

My 19-month-old nephew Kizer is fighting for his life in Pensacola, Florida. What was supposed to be a family vacation turned into a parent's worst nightmare. Kizer developed strep that entered his bloodstream and caused sepsis. He is now critically ill and is on ECMO and life support.


my sister and I have been by his side in Florida for approximately a month, far away from our home and support system in Tennessee.As my nephew and his other side of family went on vacation he became deathly sick we received the call at 2 am we narrowed money for plane ticket and we on the plane by 4 Because we've had to remain here with Kizer, we've been unable to work and have lost our jobs due to the fact we can be here for at least another month and my sister just started her job 5 weeks ago as she was in the beginning phases of her mandatory 12 weeks or training We're now falling behind on our rent and utilities back home as well as our credit being effected for falling behind on my payments due to our situation


We left for Florida unexpectedly with essentially nothing but the clothes we had with us and used our remaining money to get there when Kizer became critically ill. Right now, we're trying to focus on one thing: being there for our baby. Your support would mean so much to our family during this time.any donation helps and even if you can’t donate please just share and pray for my warrior.he has been fighting so hard.thank u and god bless

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