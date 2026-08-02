STAND WITH BETTY: PROTECT THE TRUTH AND FREEDOM

Dear Friends,





In every community, there is always someone who stands up for the truth, even when the cost is high. For us, that person is our dear friend Andra Griffin, known to many as Bullhorn Betty. To some, she’s more than just a friend—she’s family. Betty has spent years fighting for what is right, going where others won’t, searching for answers that matter most, even when those answers are hidden behind doors few are willing to open.





Now, she finds herself facing legal challenges, accused of actions she firmly denies. Betty has never intended harm—her only goal has been to seek justice. But the cost of defending herself, and by extension the truth, has become a heavy burden—emotionally, mentally, and financially.





What’s happening to Betty isn’t just about her. It’s about the ripple effect these kinds of accusations have on all of us. If someone can be silenced simply for using their voice to search for answers, what does that mean for the rest of us? This case is bigger than one person—it’s about protecting our collective right to seek the truth, to speak out without fear, and to hold on to the freedom that makes us Americans.





When Betty fights, she isn’t just fighting for herself; she’s fighting for the right of every American to ask the difficult questions and to challenge the status quo. By supporting her, you’re not just helping a friend, you’re standing up for the rights that belong to all of us. Please consider donating to help cover her legal expenses, so she can continue to defend the rights that protect us all.





Together, we can stand by our friend and ensure that the search for truth is never silenced. #bullhornbetty



