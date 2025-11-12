Stage Four Cancer Treatment at Hope for Cancer

After beating stage three breast cancer, it came back with a vengeance. I've now been diagnosed with stage four cancer that has spread to my lungs. My doctors say I have a 45% chance of surviving two years, and maybe beyond that if I follow their instructions.





I'm planning to go to Hope for Cancer for treatment using the latest targeted therapy, which has a high success rate. The cost will be at least $55,000, plus additional expenses.





I want to continue to be there for my children and my grandchildren. Your donation, whatever you can give, would be much appreciated. I'll be forever grateful to you. I'll be sharing updates, videos, and pictures as we move forward.





Thank you.