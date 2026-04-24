Spreading Hope, Restoring Communities

The sound of singing, kids clapping and people worshiping is rare in Myanmar. Civil war is raging. Yet the message of Christ reaches people verging on despair, offering a great hope that this world does not provide. This year, despite ongoing violence, the number of church plants is growing, expected to reach 22 by year end (from 19 last year). Your contribution supports the salary of missionaries. $1500 covers the annual salary of a family impacting a community and sharing the gospel. Thank you for considering a gift in any amount. The in-country struggles are the greatest seen in recent decades, and your support provides physical, and spiritual encouragement at a critical time. God is faithful and we trust His provision. Blessings!