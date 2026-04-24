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Slump boy

Monthly Goal$50,000 AUD
Total Raised$0 AUD
Raised this month$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byITH Kakada

Slump boy


I never planned to become a father.

One rainy afternoon, I was driving through a crowded slum area when I saw a small boy sitting alone under a broken shelter. His clothes were torn, and he was trying to protect a tiny puppy from the rain with his own body.

Something about him caught my attention.

I stopped and bought him a warm meal. Instead of eating immediately, he split the food in half and gave some to the puppy.

"Why did you do that?" I asked.

He smiled and said, "Because he's hungry too."

His name was Leo. He had lost his parents years ago and survived by collecting plastic bottles and doing odd jobs. Despite having almost nothing, he was kind to everyone around him.

I started visiting him every week. We talked, laughed, and slowly built a bond. The more I learned about his life, the more I realized he deserved a chance that the world had never given him.

Months later, after a long legal process, I officially adopted him.

The day the papers were signed, Leo looked at me with tears in his eyes and asked, "Does this mean I finally have a family?"

I hugged him tightly and replied, "You always did. We just hadn't found each other yet."

Years passed. The boy from the slum became the first person in his family to graduate from college. As he stood on stage holding his diploma, I remembered the little child protecting a puppy in the rain.

That day, I realized something:

I thought I had saved a child from the slum.

But in many ways, he had saved me too. ❤️

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