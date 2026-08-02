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Single mom with 1 year old moving help

Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmber Knapp

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amber Knapp

Single mom with 1 year old moving help

Hello,

Bless you for stopping by to read this.

My name is Amber. I am currently homeless with my 1 year old daughter, Xayah after having to leave our last rental due to toxic black and red mold in the home that was causing my daughter to be unable to breathe properly, causing her rashes, making her very ill and making myself have severe asthma attacks. The landlord refused to remediate the situation, so after months of suffering and multiple doctors visits for my daughter, O decided it was no longer safe to live in that home especially with the mold being in the HVAC unit. We lost all of our belongings to that home as well and are starting over again.

We are staying in a motel till Monday, which our wonderful community action agency helped us get but they can’t fund anymore days after Monday.

We stayed in the only shelter available in our town but our time ran out there before we could secure our housing so we came to the motel. They were only able to cover two weeks for us.

I have a section 8 voucher for housing but I am trying to move up state to be able to use it. My car needs some minor work such as an oil change, tires aired up and my catalytic converter replaced before we can drive it 3.5 hours. I also have my CNA certification but won’t be able to apply for work or figure any of that out till we are up state as well. I do have some income coming in but it’s very little for now (617/month) since it is just me and my daughter without any support system.

The money donated will go towards car repairs , gas, a bed/furniture once we move in, baby items, deposit/utility start up for moving into a rental, and buying much need items for my daughter and myself such as toiletries, silverware, plates, towels, etc.

I know God has my back and will help us get through this and guide the right people to us.

I am grateful for any and all help for us during this tough season.

If you can’t donate please pray for us.



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