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🌺 Shelby’s Fight for Her Life

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$150 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Boyd

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Boyd

🌺 Shelby’s Fight for Her Life

Please Help Us Get Her to Honolulu for Specialized Care

Shelby is a 38‑year‑old wife and mother from Oregon whose life was turned upside down after a severe COVID infection in 2021.

She never recovered — and over the past five years, her health has spiraled into a complex, debilitating condition that has taken her mobility, her independence, and her ability to work.

Her story has been featured by OPB, KOIN 6 News, and CBN, each documenting the reality of what she lives with every day.

🔗 OPB — In‑depth feature on Shelby’s long COVID journey  

https://www.opb.org/article/2022/10/17/coronavirus-covid-19-long-illness-fatigue-symptoms-oregon/

🔗 KOIN 6 News — Interview on POTS and neurological symptoms  

https://www.koin.com/news/health/coronavirus/it-was-super-scary-long-covid-and-and-the-rise-of-pots-diagnoses/

🔗 CBN News — National report on long‑COVID patients still suffering  

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/april/what-is-long-covid-and-why-do-so-many-people-have-it


💔 What Shelby Is Facing

Shelby suffers from a severe post‑viral condition that affects:

  1. her heart
  2. her autonomic nervous system
  3. her immune system
  4. her ability to stand or walk
  5. her cognitive function
  6. her breathing
  7. her pain levels
  8. her sleep

She experiences episodes so intense that she has been taken to the ER by ambulance — with her service dog Wynston riding with her because she cannot regulate without him.

Her condition is progressive, and she is running out of time to get the specialized care she needs.


🌺 The Only Place That Can Help

After years of searching, we finally found a medical team that understands her condition:

Ferdinand K. Hui, MD  

Neurointerventional Surgery • Neurology • Neuroradiology • Neurosciences

The Queen’s Medical Center — Honolulu, Hawaii

Dr. Hui is one of the few specialists in the country capable of evaluating the vascular, neurological, and autonomic complications Shelby is experiencing.

Estimated medical + travel expenses: $100,000+

This includes:

  1. neurological and vascular testing
  2. autonomic rehabilitation
  3. cardiac evaluation
  4. infusion therapy
  5. travel, lodging, and medical transport
  6. out‑of‑network costs
  7. medications and equipment

Insurance will not cover most of it.


💛 Why We’re Asking for Help

Shelby is a fighter.

She is a mother who loves fiercely.

She is a wife who has endured more pain than most people will ever see.

She is a woman who wants her life back.

But right now, she cannot do this alone.

This treatment is her best chance at stabilizing, recovering function, and reclaiming her future.

Every donation — large or small — moves her one step closer to the care she desperately needs.


🙏 How You Can Help

  1. Donate to help cover medical and travel costs
  2. Share Shelby’s story
  3. Pray for her healing and strength
  4. Watch her interviews to understand her journey

Your support means more than words can express.

Thank you for standing with Shelby and our family.

— JD & Shelby Boyd


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