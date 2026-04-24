She deserves better

Help Jenny have a holiday to remember for her 60th birthday

My name is Duncan. I am writing this because I have run out of other options, and because my wife deserves better than what I can give her right now.Jenny is turning 60. She is the most beautiful, fantastic, wonderful woman I know. For years she has stood beside me through everything — including cancer, now for the second time. While I have been in treatment, exhausted, and unable to work, she has been the one holding our life together. She has helped me through so much. I am unable to help her in return.

Because I cannot work, our income stopped. I have maxed out our credit cards. I have maxed out every loan I could get. There is nothing left I can borrow or earn in time. We are behind on taxes and other bills. The weight of that sits on both of us, but she never makes it about her. That is who she is.

I cannot give her a 60th birthday that matches what she has given me. I cannot take her away for even a short holiday. That is why I am making this desperate plea.

What your gift will do

Every dollar will go toward two things:

A holiday for Jenny for her 60th — a chance for her to rest, breathe, and have days that are about joy instead of hospital rooms, money worry, and looking after me.

Catching up on back taxes and overdue bills so the financial hole we are in does not swallow the little stability we have left.

I will use funds for those purposes only. I will post updates so you can see where the money went.

I hate asking. Pride is a small thing next to what she has already carried. If you can donate, thank you. If you cannot donate, sharing this page still helps. Even a kind word matters.

She has been my strength. I am asking you to help me give a little of that strength back to her — a holiday she will remember, and a bit of breathing room so we can keep going.

Thank you for reading this far.

Duncan

For Jenny, on her 60th