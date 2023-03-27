Seeds of hope

🌱 HELP US BUY THE LAND — AND GROW A COMMUNITY THAT NEVER HAS TO GO HUNGRY

What if a piece of land could become more than a farm?

What if it could become a place where a struggling single mom can come pick fresh vegetables for dinner… where an elderly neighbor can get a basket of food without having to choose between groceries and medicine… where a family going through a hard season can walk away with enough food to put a real meal on the table?

That is the dream. ❤️

I want to purchase land and create a community farm dedicated to helping people experiencing food insecurity.

Not a farm where everything is grown to make a profit.

A farm where the harvest is shared.

🥕 Fresh vegetables

🍅 Tomatoes

🥔 Potatoes

🌽 Corn

🥒 Cucumbers

🫑 Peppers

🍓 Fruit

🥚 Eggs, if we're able to add livestock

🥫 Preserved food for the winter

🍲 Ready-to-eat meals for people who need them





The goal is simple:

Grow food. Preserve food. Share food.

I believe nobody should have to be ashamed because they can't afford groceries.

And I believe we can do something about it.

I've spent years learning how to grow food on a large scale, preserve the harvest, and turn what comes out of the garden into meals that can actually feed people.

Now I want to take that knowledge and turn it into something bigger than my own backyard.

🌱 THE VISION

We're raising money to purchase land where we can establish a working community farm.

Once established, the farm would provide free food to people experiencing food insecurity while also teaching gardening, food preservation, cooking, and self-sufficiency skills.

The land itself becomes an investment that keeps giving.

Instead of raising money every year just to buy food, we can grow food year after year.

A donation today could help buy something that produces thousands of pounds of food for years to come.

❤️ WHAT YOUR DONATION CAN HELP CREATE

Your contribution can help us get closer to purchasing the land, preparing it for growing, installing water systems, building garden beds, planting fruit trees, establishing growing areas, purchasing seeds and supplies, and creating the infrastructure needed to make the farm sustainable.

And even if you can't donate, you can still help.

Share this campaign.

Tell your friends.

Tell your family.

Send it to someone who believes that people shouldn't go hungry in a country with so much abundance.

Because this isn't just about buying land.

It's about creating a place where food grows—and nobody is turned away because they can't afford it.

🌱 A garden can feed a family.

🌱 A farm can feed a community.

🌱 A community can change lives.

I'm asking you to help me plant the first seed.

Let's buy the land. Let's grow the food. And let's give it away. ❤️🌱



