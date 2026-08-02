SEEDING LUANA'S FUTURE 🌱🙏





Help me get into university and

start a business.





My name is Luana, I am 21 years old.





I finished high school in 2023 and until

today I have not been able to enter

university due to lack of financial

resources.





I lost my father when I was very little.

I live with my mother, who sells sweets

and snacks. With the money she earns we

can barely afford food.





To make this happen in 2026 I need

4000 USD to pay for university,

materials and to invest in the business.





Visa Card.

IBAN:

GB80CLJU04130743459025





Cod:CLJUGB21XXX

Name: Luana Fortes 🙏