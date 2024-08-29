Stop the Weaponization of Government Agencies

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $193,992
Campaign funds will be received by Fractured Times Media, LLC
Government regulatory agencies are not weapons to be used against political opponents. Dr. Jensen is preparing a lawsuit to vindicate the rights of physicians and other health care professionals, cosmetologists, and anyone else who recognizes this grave threat to free speech and the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution.
The purpose of the suit will be twofold: First, to aid the courts in further drawing the line between protected speech and professional conduct subject to regulation. Second, we will hold accountable those responsible for the outrageous weaponization of government against Dr. Jensen and countless other professionals with the courage to speak out against censors and regulators run amok.
After being an outspoken voice during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jensen had his medical license threatened 5 times by political activists who leveraged Minnesota's Board of Medical Practice against him. These attacks on speech continued throughout his campaign for Governor of the State of Minnesota.
Others around the country lost their livelihoods and had their professional careers threatened because of similar government overreach. Their freedom to speak freely and question authority was crushed and their recourse was oftentimes nonexistent. We are pursuing this lawsuit to vindicate Dr. Scott Jensen and to set a precedent so that ALL healthcare professionals and beyond will have free speech protections.
Your donation will go directly to legal fees associated with this lawsuit and promotion of this lawsuit. We need your help today. Will you donate $15, $25, $500, anything, to help us pursue the cause of JUSTICE?
God bless!
Turn this into Doge too.
God Bless You
Thanks for your sacrifices to keep liberty and freedom.
Thank you for taking on this grueling fight since 2021 for the freedom of speech for all of us.
God bless you all- keep fighting for freedom and transparency!
Praying for a successful outcome.
God bless you!
January 3rd, 2025
My lawsuit against MN Medical Board received boost from Supreme Court Justice Thomas-I am grateful! This action revives an emergency injunction case in Washington state. Watch this full update by clicking the video link here.
August 29th, 2024
I am suing Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for depriving me of my free speech rights and not complying with data requests.
This has been a long battle in multiple court rooms and I wanted to provide you with an update. We will NOT rest until doctors and other professionals have the freedom of dissenting, political opinion.
See the latest update by clicking here and watching this video: https://youtu.be/DU1oLf_HmK0
June 18th, 2024
I recently posted a video on YouTube, with an update on our lawsuit and the whole process. Please watch it here: https://youtu.be/CQJBX84uW0E
There is a human side to all of this. Please take the time to watch!
May 26th, 2024
Dr. Scott Jensen, whose license to practice medicine was threatened six times over nearly three years including the entirety of his campaign for Governor, filed a Memorandum in support of his Amended Complaint in Minnesota District Court on Thursday. Dr. Jensen is represented by the Upper Midwest Law Center (UMLC) and lead counsel Greg Joseph!
READ THE WHOLE RELEASE HERE: https://drscottjensen.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/PRESS-RELEASE-Oppo-Memo-2-5.24.24.pdf
April 19th, 2024
Filing law suits against the MN Attorney General and Board of Medical Practice is a rigorous process requiring determination and thick skin. Here’s an update!
Please watch this video for the full update: https://youtu.be/Db9oGISBGQg
February 5th, 2024
I am suing Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice. Why am I doing this? What is the update? What may be the outcome?
I’m joined by Upper Midwest Law Center's James Dickey as we discuss the precedent we're hoping to set for free speech and professionals. WE WILL TAKE THIS AS FAR AS IT NEEDS TO GO. Listen to the podcast here:
December 7th, 2023
As you know, I'm suing Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice. It's time to stand up and set a new precedent for doctors and all professionals - one that establishes once again that ALL of us have free speech. I have some critical updates about those lawsuits. Please click here and watch this update.
The judge seems to understand the reputational damage done by politically-motivated hit jobs. Speech has been chilled, because physicians like me were targeted with the weaponization of bureaucracy. We still need your financial help!
Keith Ellison has outright told us he won’t honor the Data Practices request, because he’s worried we’ll talk publicly about what might be found. Something is ‘FISHY’ regarding what’s going on in the Attorney General‘s office. Stay tuned for more and watch the update.
In Freedom,
Dr. Scott Jensen
Minnesota Family Doctor
October 17th, 2023
Breaking news – an update on my lawsuit against the Attorney General of Minnesota.
September 28th, 2023
Critical updates from Upper Midwest Law Center about our lawsuit against Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice. We are GOING TO COURT to make sure physicians and other professionals have free speech!
We'll take it as high as it needs to go.
August 28th, 2023
Government can’t use its investigatory power to punish citizens’ speech. We're going to prove it in court, which is why I'm suing Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice.
As COVID rhetoric ramps up again, people should HAVE FREE SPEECH. Hear from the Upper Midwest Law Center on this issue... Please watch this critical update video from our law firm: https://youtu.be/F-cxoACikfI
July 30th, 2023
An update about our lawsuits against Keith Ellison and the MN Board of Medical Practice. We’ll take this as far as it will go! They are trying to dismiss the suit now; we won't let them!
WATCH the full video on this most recent update: https://youtu.be/EKGzlTM3rm4
We must fight back against the intimidation from big tech, big pharma, and big government. This is where things stand! Stay up to date and HELP us at: givesendgo.com/scottjensen
June 6th, 2023
Today, we filed suit against Keith Ellison and members of the Board of Medical Practice. Dr. Scott Jensen v. MN Board of Medical Practice, et al was filed in the Minnesota Federal District Court and Dr. Scott Jensen v Keith Ellison, et al was filed in Minnesota State District Court - Carver County. All complaints can be found on our website now: https://drscottjensen.com/
Please also watch and share our full press conference by clicking here: https://youtu.be/gnDs6OuKdiw
Here is the rundown from our suits against Keith Ellison and the Board of Medical Practice members:
"-For nearly three years, the MN Board of Medical Practice and its members launched a series of illegal investigations into Dr. Jensen's practice of medicine.
-These investigations violated Dr. Jensen's rights to First Amendment protected public speech, and did not involve specifically the practice of medicine.
-The Board went beyond its scope of jurisdiction
-The Board was weaponized by investigations intended to chill Dr. Jensen's speech related to COVID-19, as he expressed a viewpoint that was sharply critical of the prevailing and official narrative.
-The Board retaliated against Dr. Jensen for public comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-Attorney General Ellison withheld data based on the possibility that Dr. Jensen might publicly speak about the data, and some other person might then be upset with the Defendants for what the data shows."
For three years, while I was a sitting State Senator and while I was running for governor, the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice hovered over me as a weaponized agency. Attorney General Keith Ellison joined that harassment as a political actor. My rights were violated, as were the rights of so many to speak freely during the COVID-19 pandemic and afterwards. We are going to take this lawsuit as far as we need to in order to protect the rights of physicians and all other professionals who have dissenting views. The silencing and intimidation of political adversaries cannot become the norm in America.
We are going to stand up for the free speech rights of doctors and professionals. We'll take these suits as far as we need to in order to ensure the chilling of free speech that happened to me can never happen again.
May 23rd, 2023
If you're near Rochester tomorrow, please join us for a Town Hall. The event will include discussion on how I'm suing Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for 1st Amendment violations and the impact it could have on physicians' freedom of speech. We will also discuss what's happening in the state as Minnesota's legislative session comes to an end.
The program starts at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) at the Empire Event Center, 1517 16th St SW, Rochester, MN 55902!
It will likely be live streamed as well!
May 5th, 2023
Thankful and grateful. We anticipate filing our suit later in May. We are going to take this as far as it needs to go, in order to stand up for doctors, stand up for all who operate under a license, and set a new precedent which protects fundamental free speech rights! Please watch our video update here:
April 23rd, 2023
April 21st, 2023
