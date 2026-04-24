School Fees in Madagascar

My friend Lily who lives and ministers in Madagascar (her home country) gives me a list of students near her whose families need help with their school fees and uniforms and supplies each August. This year there are 10 students: Fanomezana, Sandratra, Toky, Aina, Fitia, Tendry, Fandresena, Emmanuel, Jasmin, and Haris. Lily always chooses students who really have a need and are good students, really appreciating the chance to go to school. Please consider contributing to their education this year!