*A lot of this was written as it happened and is thus not formatted, I wanted to get this page up quickly today as I am printing up handbills. Herta is off the hydromorphone shunt but is still being imprisoned at the hospital.





Free Herta!





My mother Herta Fischer is currently being held against her will at Nicola Valley General Hospital and is being drugged with opiates, namely hydromor phone despite not being in pain.





I believe this will hasten her death.





On Oc tober 31 2025, my mother collapsed with a seizure and required a partial hip replacement. It was determined that a brain tumour had been the cause and the prognosis was that she would pass away within

a year. Due to her age and frailty ,she was placed under palliative care, and I have been her sole caretaker since late November. Her wishes were to die at home.





It was a tough December, with hospital related constipation and associated haemmoriods sapping her strength. Some nights she spent all night on the toilet. She was very weak and fatigued during this

period and went back to bed immediately after breakfast and stayed there all day. Her voice was weak and even when her identical twin sister Helga called, she barely said anything.









In January she rebounded and started going to Thursday night bingo again and her voice and laugh was back. She spent her 87th birthday in the company of friends playing bingo. She was able to use her walker and

we would regularly walk to town to go shopping.









The Home Support people came twice a week to help her shower, and she would always say "I take my own showers", and let them supervise her safely. This help was appreciated.





The Home Support Nurse named Helen was less appreciated. She and her cohorts would peroidically come by and ask her questions, like what is your level of pain, anxiety, etc. They were always talking about

death and Herta was under the impression that they wanted her dead. I did not argue with her, and as it turns out she was not far off the mark.





I did not appreciate all the morbidity when I was trying to help my mother naturally beat the cancer, and she had made such positive strides, but I tolerated their visits.









Summer came and mom was looking forward to the tomatoes growing in the garden. We were regularly walking to town and going to the farmer's market.





On tuesday July 14 at approximately 4:15 PM, Herta fell in the washroom and had another seizure. She sustained a large bruise on the left side of her head, a large round wound on her left shoulder

and a number of bruises.





It wasn't until around 1:00 AM Wednesday that her eyes were able to focus on me and she said "hi". I was so relived, though still worried.





By the time my sister arrived she was quite vocal about needing to use the washroom. After countless times trying to convince her to use the bedpan we managed to get her to the washroom.





On Thursday morning Dr McNiven said that she would be able to go home Friday due to her remarkable recovery.





Later on Thursday when I was home, I got a call from Corrinne of home support. She said that Herta was incontinent and would need to spend all her time in bed in diapers and never using the washroom, that

I would have to get nurse training and that Herta would be wearing an IV for the rest of her life. This sounded like a miserable prospect to be so I told her I would talk to the doctor.





This is looking like the start of the Home Support Nurses campaign to harm my mother.





When I returned to the hospital, I found out that Mom was drugged on hydromorphone while I was gone.





On Thursday afternoon Dr McNiven returned and said that after talking to the Home Support people he could not recommend bringing her home. He said that by the looks of her breathing that she was experiencing

apnea and that her breathing would get slower and more spaced apart and that she was likely to imminently die. When I inquired about the high dose of hydromorphone possibly causing the apnea he admitted that also would cause apnea.



