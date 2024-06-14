We're facing the DEATH of Free Speech in Canada

…here's how the 'Save Free Speech' Documentary can stop Bill C-63 and save free speech

My name is Greg Wycliffe, and I've been doing comedy, political commentary and reporting for the last 10 years in Canada. My political comedy videos go viral from time to time - but to stop Bill C-63, we need MORE than youtube shorts and livestreams.

We need to wake the sleeping masses.

And to do that - we need to tell the story of everyday Canadians being slowly gutted of their freedoms.

But this story MUST to be told properly.

It needs to be professional.

It needs to change hearts and minds.

And it needs to be heard by everyone across the country.

Political power comes down to POWERFUL stories. To take back our power, we need to tell our story that is just as powerful, professional and PROLIFIC as the mainstream media.

We need to create a documentary that is powerful, emotional, and beautiful. We need to play it everywhere - from major movie theaters like Cineplex - to home streaming services, like Amazon Prime and AppleTV.

We have the stories. We've connected the dots. And we have an award-winning, internationally acclaimed documentarian who KNOWS HOW to get our story into every major theater and streaming service across the country.

This is how we STOP Bill C-63 and save free speech.

We have the plan….we just need the funding to make it happen.

That's why we need all freedom-loving Canadians to come together, to help WIN this critical fight.

Will you help us?

--> Donate to the documentary to save free speech now <---

Canadians are ALREADY being locked up for peaceful protests…

…and if Bill C-63 passes, it's going to get much, MUCH WORSE.

We've seen what happened during the trucker convoy, and what has continued since then.

Moms are being visited by police for their facebook comments.

Parents are being THROWN in JAIL for opposing gender ideology in schools…

The propaganda machine in Canada has justified, denied, or hid it all. And worst of all - they're trying to push through the totalitarian Bill C-63 - to make the oppression and tyranny EVEN WORSE.

Bill C-63 would put you in jail for your youtube comment - or send you to prison FOR LIFE for peaceful protesting.

Right now, Canadian free speech is on life support….but Bill C-63 would KILL our free speech ENTIRELY.

Have you noticed that since the convoy…NOTHING we do SEEMS TO WORK?

Have you felt like we're just going around in circles? In an endless loop of complaining, twitter fights, and protests that go nowhere…

Have you tried talking to your "normie" family and friends, only to have the same demoralizing conversation over and over? Are you exhausted from being called a 'conspiracy theorist', by people who have no idea what's really going on?

We need a better solution, and WE NEED IT NOW

Bill C-63 is already in its second reading. After that, there's just one more reading…then it goes off to be rubber-stamped by the senate…

…and that's it. That's all that's left before Bill C-63 passes into law.

That would be the quiet DEATH of free speech in Canada.

But if we take action now, we still have time to stop it!

Politics is ABSOLUTELY a popularity contest. We NEED to get the majority on our side.

Basically - the side that looks the most reasonable to the average person - WINS.

It's not just about reasonable ideas - it's also about a polished, professional appearance…

We must communicate a message that is SIMPLE and easy to understand. So simple, that even a toddler can understand it.

…and that's it. That's how we win…reasonable, professional, and EASY TO UNDERSTAND.

That's why I've partnered with documentarian Steve Haining - who is a master of communicating to the masses…

If anyone can save free speech in Canada…it's documentarian Steve Haining

Steve is an absolute GIANT in the film-making industry. He's received dozens of awards in photography, cinematography, and film directing, including “Best Feature Documentary”, the “Canadian Cinematography Award,” and “Best Director.”

He holds a Guinness World Record and he's worked with brands like Toyota and Tim Hortons.

Most of all - he has experience getting distribution deals with Amazon Prime, AppleTV, Cineplex, and other streaming services.

Steve is a passionate freedom-lover, just like us. But he is also deeply familiar with mainstream media and pop culture. This makes him a true master of communicating with non-political, unaware Canadians. He knows the exact imagery, messaging, and approach needed to communicate with the average Canadian, who knows nothing about the corruption.

He leads the viewer on a journey, from unaware and apathetic…to angry and ready to take action - just like us!

Steve is exactly the heavy-hitting professional WE NEED to get out of the echo chamber and save free speech!

You get what you pay for…and a documentary of this caliber is EXPENSIVE…

Here's how much it's going to cost to do this right.

$20,000 - Pre-Production + Production

This milestone covers the costs to fully organize all of our research, shape it into a story, and the funding to film all of the interviews…

…like the flight to Alberta to interview the most persecuted freedom fighters in the country.

$40,000 - Editing Documentary for Amazon Video & Streaming Services

This is the cost to edit the documentary for submission to film festivals and streaming services like Amazon Video.

$60,000 - Promotion and Distribution

To save free speech, we don't just need to make the film….we need every Canadian to actually watch it.

This milestone will allow us to promote the film everywhere across Canada…and even internationally. This is absolutely essential to waking up the masses and saving free speech.

Will you help us fund the documentary to make the plan a reality?

We're running out of time to stop Bill C-63 and save free speech

How much time before C-63 passes? It's difficult to predict. We know it's in the second reading, but we don't know how quickly they'll move, or how much time we have left.

We could see it move to 3rd reading in the next few months…and things could change at any time.

BUT - the more controversial the bill, the more time we'll have to stop it…

…so we need to get people pushing back NOW.

If we can cover our expenses, we could get the documentary finished as soon as February. You could be sharing the documentary with your normie family at Easter!

That's why we need your help to complete the documentary as soon as possible, and stop Bill C-63!

I truly appreciate anything you're able to give. When we come together, Canadians are unstoppable!

PS: Don't forget - a totalitarian bill, just like C-63, has already passed in the UK. They've already used it to jail dozens of people - like a teenager for peacefully protesting - and a father for silently praying.

This is COMING TO CANADA next…

I promise you - donating to save free speech is far more affordable than the legal bills to defend your youtube comments, if this bill passes.

Please donate whatever you can , so that we can stop it!

Thank you so much, and God Bless Canada!