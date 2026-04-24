Save Nottingham's Community Pizza Parlor

An Urgent Fight to Save a Dream.









Hello, my name is Navid. I am 33 years old. Nottingham has been my home since my family moved here from in 2001. I built my pizza shop from scratch with zero capital. Tragically, the brutal economic climate forced us to close. I have no emergency funds left, but I refuse to give up. My immediate goal is to clear our debts and reopen.





This shop is more than a business. It is a dedicated ministry and a legacy for my children. If the Lord allows, my dream is to franchise this model across the UK. I want this parlor to be a lighthouse that shares the Gospel. We provide a safe community space and offer crucial employment and mentorship for local youth.





Why We Need Immediate Help

We are at a critical breaking point. To unlock our doors and safely restart, we need urgent financial backing to survive this economic dip. Your donations go directly toward:





Settling critical utility debts





Clearing immediate supplier arrears





Securing the building lease





Providing baseline reopening funds





Stand With Us in Faith

Your donation invests directly in Nottingham's youth, family legacy, and souls. If you cannot give, please stand with us in prayer for a financial breakthrough, landlord favor, and total restoration.





Thank you for standing in the gap with me. God bless you.