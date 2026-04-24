House Mother w/ 4 kids + pregnant, DV escape

CPS is threatening to take children if I'm unhoused after shelter stay.





PLEASE PRAY that God does not allow me and my children to be separated. I cannot even explain the trauma that will cause to my children and myself. God CAN do a miracle but He does warn that Satan is the ruler of this world. Please pray God keeps us from the evil one and keeps us together as a mother and children should be. My baby is due during all of this and I just want to be in a safe living space with just me and my kids and at peace with no worries of separation of in need in order to welcome my new baby, their new sibling they are so in love with already.









I'm a stay-at-home homeschool mom with four children, ages 8, 6, 4, and 2, and I'm five months pregnant. We recently escaped my husband of 11 years due to severe abuse affecting all of us. I have our vehicle (me and my husband only had one vehicle and I was never allowed to use it but I took it to escape. It's marital property) and we're currently staying in a shelter with a 30-day limit. CPS has told me that if we don't have stable housing by mid-September when we leave the shelter, they will take custody of my children.





We have no family or friends who can help us nor anyone who will allow us to stay in their homes or who can offer housing. The Housing Authority may not accept us without income and they won't be available by the time we leave the shelter. I'm working on my resume to apply for online jobs, but I don't have income yet. We need housing urgently, a tiny home, RV, apartment, garage turned into an apartment, or rental house that I don't have to pay for right away. Anything safe where we can stay together.





I also need legal help to file for divorce, but legal aid has a six-month wait and I can't afford a lawyer on my own.





Your support would mean everything to my children and me as we work toward safety and stability. Thank you for standing with us.





Me and my kids love the Lord so much, they sing to Him all day long, we talk of Him all day, and we trust Him with all of our hearts. I know that God uses His people to help His other people.





The night I was planning to escape I rolled over in bed and flipped open the Bible and the page I randomly opened up to was Isaiah 35. Titled the Joy of the Redeemed and the first thing I read was





"Strengthen the feeble hands,

steady the knees that give way;

say to those with fearful hearts,

“Be strong, do not fear;

your God will come,

he will come with vengeance;

with divine retribution

he will come to save you.”









I had confidence in that moment that God was going to allow us to escape without my husband waking up to stop us or hurt us. I have confidence that He wouldn't just save us to leave us.





I'm doing everything I can to try to get an online job and find housing, there are just no housing options available especially when I have ZERO income. All the while still taking care of all 4 of my young children and schooling them myself. CPS is a huge threat to us since they want us housed by the time we are out of the shelter or they will pursue custody of them.









Our vehicle is constantly having issues. I had to have someone jump the battery the other day. The shelter paid to get my flat tire fixed. It worries me it won't make it too much longer. I do know I need a new battery but they are expensive and I don't have any money. I don't even have gas money to run the errands I need to but the Lord provides daily. Random people have offered to put some gas in the vehicle a few times now.









I need a lawyer immediately in order to get a protection order and divorce and pursue full custody with no parental rights to him. The kids are scared of him and never want to see him again. He has always been bad but has gotten MUCH worse over the past 2 years.





He has gone to jail for DV twice. They have let him go both times. The last time they said if I don't let him into his own house after having his case dismissed then I would go to jail for not letting him in. This is after they denied the protection order as well. Small town Mississippi. I told them "so if I keep the door locked so he cannot harm us, I go to jail? But he harms us at all times and gets away with it?" I said the law is not fair. It is of no help." The cop said "sometimes it is, sometimes it's not".









I have tried to get away from him so many times but always end up back under the same roof due to the need of finances and housing or because of the court.









Please help me and my kids escape him for good and for my kids not to get taken by CPS, that is extremely traumatic and harmful. My kids and I are at peace just being away from him. We just need a home.





Please, please help us.