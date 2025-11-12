Ryan Edberg Medical

Help Support Pastor Ryan During His Recovery

Our incredible online church family has an opportunity to come together and bless someone who has spent so much of his life serving others and sharing the Word of God.

Ryan is currently recovering from a serious medical emergency that resulted in a three-day hospital stay and emergency medical services. As he continues through recovery, there will be significant medical expenses and other financial needs that come with an unexpected health crisis.

As his church family, we want to come alongside him and help take this financial burden off his plate. Currently, Ryan does not have medical insurance to offset any costs. Our desire is to give him the freedom to focus on what matters most right now—resting, recovering, spending time with his family, and allowing his body the time it needs to heal.

We also want to support him as he looks forward to getting back to preaching and continuing to serve in the calling God has placed on his life. We don’t want financial concerns to rush his recovery or become an additional weight during this season.

Would you prayerfully consider giving? Every gift, no matter the amount, can make a difference. Together, we have an opportunity to show him that he is not walking through this alone.

Let’s come together as the body of Christ, surround him with prayer, love, and practical support, and help carry this burden with him during his recovery.

Thank you for giving, praying, sharing this fundraiser, and standing with Ryan and his family during this difficult season. ❤️



