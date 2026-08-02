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Rooted Hope Ministries: Help Us Build a Ministry

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDestiny Brady

Rooted Hope Ministries: Help Us Build a Ministry


Sometimes God gives you the vision before He gives you the resources.


Rooted Hope Ministries is a faith-based ministry currently in the formation and startup stage. What began as a calling to serve, encourage, and bring hope to others is growing into something much bigger: a ministry dedicated to helping people feel seen, supported, encouraged, and rooted in faith.


I am raising startup funds to help establish Rooted Hope Ministries and create the foundation needed to eventually serve our community through outreach, Bible-centered resources, practical assistance, community support, and compassionate service.


These first steps are not glamorous. Before a ministry can have a building, programs, or a large team, there are countless behind-the-scenes expenses required to build a legitimate organization.


Funds raised through this campaign may help with startup and formation expenses such as:


• Ohio nonprofit formation and filing expenses

• Legal and administrative costs

• Website, domain, email, and technology expenses

• Ministry materials and Bible study resources

• Outreach and community-service supplies

• Printing, promotional, and educational materials

• Fundraising and organizational tools

• Insurance and other necessary operating expenses

• Equipment needed to organize and operate the ministry

• Initial program and outreach expenses


My goal isn't simply to create another organization. I want to build something that can grow into a lasting source of hope and practical support for people who are struggling, overlooked, or simply need someone to remind them that they aren't alone.


Rooted Hope Ministries is being built around the belief that faith should move beyond words and become action.


"Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is." — Jeremiah 17:7


That verse is especially meaningful to the vision behind Rooted Hope. We want to help people become rooted in hope, rooted in faith, and rooted in a community that cares.


This is only the beginning.


If you are able to contribute, every amount helps us take another step toward establishing Rooted Hope Ministries. If you aren't able to give financially, sharing this fundraiser, following our journey, praying for the ministry, or simply telling someone about Rooted Hope is incredibly meaningful.


I want people to be able to look back someday and say, "I remember when Rooted Hope was just beginning."


Maybe your support can help be part of that beginning.


IMPORTANT INFORMATION:


Rooted Hope Ministries is currently in the startup/formation stage and is not yet an officially recognized 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions made directly through this campaign should NOT be represented as tax-deductible charitable donations unless and until the appropriate tax-exempt status or qualifying fiscal sponsorship is established.


Funds raised will be used for legitimate startup, formation, administrative, ministry, outreach, and program-related expenses associated with establishing Rooted Hope Ministries. Any changes in plans or expenses will be communicated as appropriate.


Thank you for believing in the vision, supporting the journey, and helping us plant the first seeds of Rooted Hope.


"Those who sow in tears shall reap with shouts of joy." — Psalm 126:5


🌱 Rooted in Faith. Growing in Hope. Serving with Purpose.


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