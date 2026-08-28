Robbie Meyer Chippewa Trail Inlet Eagle Project

Hi, I'm Robert Meyer, a Life Scout working on my Eagle Scout Project. I'm building an observation deck at the Chippewa Lake Inlet Trail designed for bird watching and enjoying nature.





This deck will serve the whole community, providing a place for families, bird enthusiasts, and nature lovers to gather and explore. It's a project I'm excited to complete and leave behind as a lasting contribution.





I'm raising funds to cover the materials and tools needed to make this vision a reality. Your support will help bring this to life. Thank you!