Every donation helps bring an entire family one step closer to being reunited, restoring the love, hope, and joy that have been taken from us. Even in the midst of illness, pain, and uncertainty, your support gives us strength to keep fighting and the hope that our family can smile together again.

I am raising funds to reunite with my child, who was unlawfully taken and removed to another country without my knowledge or consent. He is currently living in an unsafe environment, and I am fighting through the legal system to bring him home and protect his well-being.

At the same time, I am caring for my elderly father, who has been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer that has spread to the bones of his pelvis. Because of his critical condition, I cannot leave him during this difficult time. This makes it even harder for me to travel, work, or manage the significant legal costs required to pursue my son's return.

The legal process is complex and requires experienced lawyers, court fees, international filings, travel, and other related expenses. Unfortunately, these costs are beyond what I can manage alone.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and generosity during this difficult time. Your help gives me hope and helps me continue fighting for my son while fulfilling my responsibility to care for my father.



