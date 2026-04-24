Restore Hope for My Family: Help Us Rebuild After

​Dear Friends and Kind Hearts,

​I write these words with a heavy heart, watching my young children face severe hardships while feeling powerless to provide them with basic safety and dignity.

​I am a father to two beautiful young children, and my wife is currently pregnant, expecting our third child soon. We once had a warm home—built with years of hard work and sacrifice. But war destroyed everything. Our home was reduced to rubble, and I lost the job that allowed me to support my family.

​We have been forced to displace multiple times, moving from one location to another under harsh conditions and constant fear. Today, we are living in a temporary rented place with no stable income. Every day is a struggle to cover rent, secure basic food, and prepare for the medical costs of my wife's upcoming childbirth.

​Nothing is more heartbreaking for a parent than looking onto their children with nothing to give.