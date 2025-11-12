id like to open a resource center for young adults and teens to provide them with the tools they need to succeed in everyday life. The center will offer access to transportation, shelter, food, clothing, job support, counseling, and guidance, resources tailored to help them meet their needs and prepare for society. My goal is to guide them down the right path, uplift them, and help push them toward their goals in life and school you name it the sky’s the limit being that they are our future generation, we should strive to help them as much as possible, and to provide them with a better life than we may have had, and to provide them with the tools and resources we may have not had.