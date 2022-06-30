Help Dr. Robert O. Young's Research

Goal:
USD $450,000
Raised:
USD $124,219
Robert O Young MSc., DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology™" to help people around the World with the understanding on how to balance their lifestyle and diet to prevent serious health challenges.
Dr. Young spends most of his time researching, lecturing, educating, helping people around the World.
Dr. Young NEEDS YOUR HELP to continue his work and research to help people, specifically at this time when there are changes in the World from natural disaster, climate change, chemical and radiation poisoning, air, food and water pollution, fear of being infected and just some ones uncertainty about the future for themselves and their loved ones.
No donations are too small and will be appreciated and used for continuous research, publications and public education!
As a special thank you for your donation, Dr. Young will answer one health or lifestyle related question.
After your donation, please email Dr. Young at phmiraclelife@gmail.com.
Keep your question short and very specific. Please include your first and last name, phone number and email. Your question will be answered within 72 hours.
Thank you Dr. Young. You are a God sent!
Heard your talk on SGT today and all I can say is Thank You, Thank You, Thank You. Your dedication in helping mankind at this pivotal point in world history is biblical.
Thank you Dr. Young for all of your tireless efforts, diligent research and commitment to health. God Bless and protect you always. Brenda
Thank you for your work to help all the people in desperate need.
I am 69 yrs old. Past 5 years I have decreasing respiratory capacity and increasing abdominal swelling and increasing blurring of vision (worse in rt eye). Rt leg has bad knee joint from 6 yrs ago but swelling from knee down started 6 months ago. Skin on ankle area is reddish and peeling/flaking. Are all or at least first sentence items related? Recommendations?
we Love the truth that you aren't afraid to tell.
I recently received my order of MasterPeace. However, before I start taking it, I would like to have a test done to determine my levels of heavy metals, plastics, graphene, glyphosates, etc. What kind of test is best? and where can I have this test done? Can it be done through the mail? Is MasterPeace or anyone else excepting volunteers for a clinical trial? If so, I would be interested. Andy
After hearing you on Mike and Gandolph's shows I'm blessed the Lord as brought you to my attention. May He bless, protect, guide and prosper you, His humble servant and keep you covered by the precious blood of our Mighty Lord and Saviour, His Son,Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth. I will seek your books. God bless.
You are a blessing to the planet. Forever grateful. Sending much love to you!
Hello, I would like to participate in the hair analysis study if it is still ongoing. Thank you!
Hi, is the Master Peace safe to for my son, that has a Blood clot issue? Will it help this problem? Any research on the treatment of blood clots? Much appreciated. Raul
