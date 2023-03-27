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Request for Support – Pastoral Evangelism Outreach

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGoodness Etim

Request for Support – Pastoral Evangelism Outreach

Kennonsburg Church

57599 Kennonsburg Rd

Salesville, OH 43778

August 18, 2026


Dear Friend in Christ,

Grace and peace to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

A team of pastors from Kennonsburg Church is preparing to undertake a focused evangelism outreach. The purpose of this mission is to proclaim the gospel, strengthen believers, and reach those who have not yet heard the good news of salvation.

To carry out this work effectively, we set a fundraising goal of $4,000. Through the faithful giving of our congregation, the church has so far raised $2,400. We still need $1,600 to meet the full amount required for travel, materials, accommodation, and related ministry expenses.

We are writing to invite you to partner with us in this work. Any gift you are able to give—whether large or small—will help close the remaining gap and enable the pastors to go forward without hindrance. Your support will be used solely for the evangelism outreach and will be handled with full accountability.

If the Lord leads you to give, please contact the church office. We will gladly provide a receipt and a brief report after the outreach is completed.

Thank you for prayerfully considering this request. We are grateful for every expression of partnership and trust that God will supply what is needed according to His will.

Yours in Christ’s service,

Alan Stover

Pastor

Kennonsburg Church

57599 Kennonsburg Rd

Salesville, OH 43778

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