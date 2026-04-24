Replacing Lost Essentials After Hospital

I'm 56 years old and living in a nursing home on hospice. In 2024, I lost my mom, my dad, and my cat. In early 2025, I was hospitalized with double pneumonia and the flu, then intubated with a feeding tube in the ICU. I was diagnosed with COPD, congestive heart failure, and stage 3 renal failure. I graduated from hospice, but after lung surgery and respiratory failure, I was admitted back.





When I returned from the hospital, the facility lost most of my belongings, my clothes, books, journal, pictures, food I need since I can't eat what's served here, my walker, my wheelchair, and my oxygen concentrator. I'm grateful my favorite Bible was in my purse and made it through.





I'm raising this fundraiser to replace what was lost. I need new clothes and food I can actually eat. I'm dealing with depression and anxiety, and panic attacks are a daily struggle as I worry about respiratory failure happening again. It's hard.





If you can find it in your heart to send even a few dollars or a gift card, it would mean so much. Thank you for taking the time to read about me.