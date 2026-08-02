Replace AV Equipment and Trailer Lost in Crash

Raising funds to replace tens of thousands of dollars of audio-visual equipment lost by the TeslaTech conference technical crew. Just 10 minutes from the venue, the four-person team in a GMC Yukon towing a 14-foot trailer was in an accident. The vehicle rolled five times and landed on its side. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured—only cuts and bruises.

Despite the crash, the team continued to the conference and is still volunteering to run the technical operations. The equipment is their personal property and essential to their livelihoods. Because this was an unpaid volunteer trip, your help is sincerely appreciated. All funds will go directly toward purchasing replacement audio-visual gear. Any prayers would be greatly appreciated as well.