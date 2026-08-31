Rent, musical instruments and feeding.

I am a young graduate called by God and sent to a village Called Umuchigbo in Enugu State,to evangelize and disciple the people but right now I am unable to rent a hall and get equipments and chairs to start the work. I have no place to stay, so I need rent both for the work and for me to lay my head. I borrow from online apps to even feed. I am in serious debt right now and its becoming depressing and discouraging. Please, do assist me and My God will reward you bountifully.