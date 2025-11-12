rent due and the income is fix

I'm a single parent to four children, two of whom have disabilities, and I'm reaching out because we're in crisis. My children with disabilities require intensive care — physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy — and as their sole caregiver, my employment options are only realistic during the school year. We live on a fixed income, and a recent cut to our benefits from the Social Security Administration has left us unable to keep up with rent. We are currently on an eviction list. I'm asking for help raising $5,000 to pay off our back rent and get two months ahead, so we can stay in our home and I have the stability to return to work when the school year begins. Any amount helps — thank you for reading our story and considering a donation.