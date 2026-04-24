Relief for Food and Shelter for my Neighbours

🙏 URGENT FLOOD RELIEF APPEAL FOR RASUWA, NEPAL 🙏

My name is Panite Sapkota (Sobit), and I am from Rasuwa District, Nepal.

On 26 August 2026, a massive flood struck my local area, causing devastating loss and destruction. Thousands of my neighbors and community members have been severely affected. Many families have lost their homes and belongings, while some people are still missing. My own relatives and people from my villages are among those affected.

At this moment, many families have no safe shelter, no food, and very few basic necessities. They are facing an extremely difficult and uncertain situation.

Because this is my own community, I feel a deep responsibility to stand with my neighbors during this crisis. I am preparing to provide immediate relief, including food, temporary shelter, and other essential supplies to families who are most in need.

I humbly ask for your prayers, compassion, and financial partnership. Every contribution, no matter the amount, can help provide food, shelter, and hope to a family affected by this disaster.

Your support can make a real difference.

Please pray for:

🙏 Those who are still missing

🙏 Families who have lost loved ones and homes

🙏 Those without food or shelter

🙏 The safety of rescue and relief workers

🙏 Strength and provision for our community during this difficult time

If you are able, please consider partnering with me in this relief effort. Together, we can stand with the people of Rasuwa and help our neighbors rebuild their lives.

Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and compassion.

With gratitude,

Panite Sapkota (Sobit)

Rasuwa, Nepal