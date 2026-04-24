Relay Fund for Americans in Crisis

I'm setting up a relay fundraiser to help connect support with genuine cases of hardship across America.





I've seen requests from people facing serious challenges, individuals who are sick and living alone, threatened with eviction, struggling with multiple crises at once. As a retiree, I have the time to carefully review and consider these appeals and act as a liaison to help accelerate support where it's needed most.





The idea is to find major donors who want to help but don't have time to sift through various requests themselves. I'll do that work, reviewing cases thoughtfully and directing support to well-founded needs.





This fundraiser will operate exclusively in the United States. If you believe in this approach and want to support it, your donation would help me connect genuine need with genuine help. Thank you for considering this. IA text





my idear

Hello America,

I am setting up a "relay" fundraiser on GiveSendGo to speed things up.

The idea is to find a few major donors who don't have the time to sift through various requests; I will act as a liaison to accelerate support for genuine, well-founded cases.

I’ve seen requests from sick individuals living alone who are also facing the threat of eviction—that’s what inspired this idea.

I am a retiree with the time to review and carefully consider these appeals. What do you think of this idea? Please share it. This fundraiser will operate exclusively in the United States.











