Redemptive Technology:Christian Business Directory

Our platform is well underway. Before thousands more flock to the site to create profiles, our talented developers want to enhance the experience to ensure everything is Excellent.





We're building Excellence Directory, a global Christian business directory connecting millions of Christians (+ churches) across the globe. Iron Sharpens Iron!





In today's marketplace, it can be difficult to find Christian businesses, freelancers, professionals, nonprofits, or organizations that openly share our Biblical values. How do you find a Christian babysitter? A Christian accountant? A Christian counselor? We're building a solution.





Excellence Directory is a female-led Christian startup created with a bold vision to connect Christian consumers with Christian businesses who share their values. The public demand has been overwhelming, and now we need to meet their needs.

Thank you for standing with us as we build technology for the Kingdom.

www.excellencedirectory.com

partner@excellencedirectory.com