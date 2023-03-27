Rebuilding broken hearts and working miracles

My name is Ethel Kongira, and God has placed a beautiful, powerful vision on my heart to bring a working miracle to the children and families over in Africa. This mission is founded by Muhammad and Ethel Kongira.





I am raising funds to establish a daily community relief building where the local people can come in every single day to get out of the intense heat and experience cool air conditioning. On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, children and families can come in for free clothes, games, and We are looking into having it where we will be giving out food, but we will post it when it becomes available. Until we get everything up and going, we really see this will help someone that doesn't have the things they need. Together, we will make sure the building has what it needs to run it.





This mission is about rebuilding broken hearts and restoring love to God's children who are struggling. Every dime raised will go directly toward securing the physical building, setting up the space, and buying supplies. Please partner with me to make this miracle a reality. Any gift from your heart will bless these families immensely. Thank you, and may God bless you.