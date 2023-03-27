Rebuilding After Loss, Car and Housing

I lost everything during COVID. I wasn't sober, and I made choices that cost me my credit, my friendships, and any stability I had. I was a foster kid, so I don't have family to turn to.





I went to rehab and have been clean for about two years now. I'm working and trying to rebuild, but I'm living paycheck to paycheck in a hotel room. I need a car to keep my job and get to where I need to be, and I need help getting into a new place so I can actually move forward instead of staying stuck.





I'm trying my best, and I know I messed up. But I'm also doing the work to stay sober and show up. A car and stable housing would change everything for me right now. If you can help or donate anything, I would be so grateful. Thank you for standing with me.