Rebuilding After Loss and Legal Battle

On November 21, 2025, I lost my partner of 9 years, my best friend and the person I built my life with. His murder devastated me in ways I'm still processing.





Because I was the main witness, I became a huge part of the case. For months, I carried that weight while grieving. Two weeks ago, the man responsible was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 45 years to life. That chapter is finally closed, but the cost has been steep.





With everything I've been through, I've fallen behind on my home and car payments. I'm facing the real possibility of losing both, and I can't afford to lose anything else right now.





I'm asking for help as I try to get back to some kind of normalcy and repair my life. Your support would mean so much as I take the next steps forward. Thank you for standing with me.