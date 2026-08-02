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Rebuild after loosing everything to domestic viole

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Kitchen

Rebuild after loosing everything to domestic viole

Help Me Rebuild a Safe and Stable Life

I’m reaching out because I’m going through an incredibly difficult time after experiencing domestic violence.after receiving cancer diagnosis and hospital stay with injuries from the DV broken rib covered in bruises blunt force trauma to my head.Right now, my biggest priority is getting somewhere safe and having the stability I need to begin rebuilding my life. For me an my daughter i want her to know woman are resilient

I’m hoping to raise $5,000–$10,000 to help cover the immediate expenses I’m facing, including:

Safe housing and basic living expenses

Repairs needed to get my vehicle dependable again

Hospital and medical expenses

Food, transportation, and other necessities while I get back on my feet

Asking for help is not easy for me, but I’m at a point where I truly need support. Every donation, no matter the amount, would make a meaningful difference. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone you trust would mean just as much.

My goal is simply to have a safe place to live, take care of the expenses that have come from what I’ve been through, and have the opportunity to start over without fear.

Thank you for reading, supporting me, and helping me move toward a safer and more stable future. ❤️

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