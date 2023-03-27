Only God knows where I went wrong. I have been unemployed for a month. Im behind on my rent and facing eviction court on the 26th of August 2026.Driving home from work 1 night being exhausted I couldn't no long stay up and and drift off the road destroying my vehicle. I have tried applying to jobs within walking distance or bus routes and I did have a few interviews but that has been a challenge getting selected. I'm willing to work for and off my debt for the loves ones willing to help. No family in Fort Wayne just me. I'm 35 years old strong man looking for a second chance. I've went to trustee and other assistant programs, down on my luck is real.