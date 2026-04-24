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Real World Education

Goallei 165,000 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created bySamarappulige Fernando

Real World Education

Hello,


Today, I’m starting something small with a much bigger dream.

I’ve launched ZeeFdo on TES, creating affordable and engaging printable educational resources for teachers, parents and young learners.

👉 ZeeFdo on TES:

https://www.tes.com/teaching-resources/shop/ZeeFdo

At the moment, I’m doing everything myself — creating the resources, designing them, managing the shop and building the project from the ground up.

I’m an accountant with 12 years of professional experience, and I want to use that experience to build this project responsibly and transparently.

But ZeeFdo is not meant to remain just an online resource shop.

❤️ THE BIGGER DREAM

My vision is to take the project beyond the screen and directly reach children and schools that need support.

I plan to begin in Romania and gradually travel to other countries across Eastern Europe, working with schools, teachers, communities and organizations.

I want to see the needs firsthand — and then create activities and support that are actually useful.

That could mean:

📚 Educational learning activities

🎨 Creative workshops

🧩 Games and interactive activities

👩‍🏫 Educational sessions with professional teachers

🏫 Activities in schools and local communities

🎒 Educational materials and supplies

❤️ Support for children who have fewer opportunities

🌍 Community-based educational projects

🎯 OUR FIRST FUNDRAISING GOAL: €30,000

I am setting an initial goal of €30,000 to help turn this idea into a real, working project.

The purpose of this funding would be to help cover the practical costs of developing and delivering the project, including:

✈️ Travel — visiting different communities, schools and countries.

🏫 School and community activities — organizing educational and creative programs for children.

👩‍🏫 Professional educators — bringing qualified teachers and specialists into the project to help design and deliver meaningful activities.

🎨 Materials and resources — providing the materials needed for activities and workshops.

🤝 Local partnerships — working with schools, charities and community organizations.

🌍 Expanding the project — allowing us to reach more children in Romania and eventually other Eastern European countries.

The €30,000 is an initial milestone, not the final goal.

The ultimate goal is to build something sustainable that can continue helping children long after the first €30,000 has been spent.

🛒 HOW THE ZEEFDO SHOP FITS INTO THIS

The shop is our starting point.

We are keeping our educational resources at the minimum possible price so teachers and families can access them while we build our audience and project.

If you purchase one of our resources, you're helping us build the foundation of ZeeFdo.

Your purchase becomes part of the journey.

You can support the project simply by buying a resource:

👉 https://www.tes.com/teaching-resources/shop/ZeeFdo

You can also help by sharing the shop with teachers, educators, parents or schools.

And as the project develops, we hope to create additional fundraising opportunities for people who want to contribute directly to the educational mission.

🌱 RIGHT NOW, IT'S JUST ME

I don't have a large organization behind me.

I'm starting this myself.

But I don't want to stay alone forever.

My dream is to eventually build a team of teachers, educators, creative professionals and other specialists who can work together to create meaningful experiences for children.

I want professionals involved because children deserve more than activities that are simply well-intentioned.

They deserve activities that are safe, educational, engaging and thoughtfully designed.

🌍 ONE COUNTRY AT A TIME

I don't want to simply send resources from behind a computer.

I want to go there.

Meet the people.

Listen to teachers.

Meet communities.

Understand the challenges.

Work with professionals.

And create activities that can genuinely help.

Starting with Romania.

Then, step by step, other parts of Eastern Europe.

And hopefully, one day, much further.

❤️ THIS IS THE DREAM

Build the shop.

Build the community.

Raise the funds.

Build the team.

Travel to communities.

Work with professionals.

Create activities.

Help children.

€30,000 is the first major milestone.

Helping children is the real destination.

If you believe education should be accessible to every child, I invite you to follow the journey, support the shop, share the project, or eventually become part of the mission.

🌱 This is only the beginning.


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