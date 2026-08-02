Let's kick it to the curb!

Hello, this has been a good while coming as it took a while to come to terms, the best I can, with what has been happening. In June of 2025, I had a biopsy on a large lump on my left breast. I was thankful it had returned benign. Regardless, because of the size and occasional pain, I had planned to have it removed. At the time, I was moving employment, so the procedure was postponed until the new insurance could be established and the out of pocket funds were saved. In January, 2026, I met with a surgeon and in February another updated biopsy preformed. This also came back benign. Happy with the results, the lump was removed at the end of March, with the surgeon advising that she had visually found an abnormal concern during the removal. After an unusually long three weeks of waiting for pathology, on April 21, I was diagnosed with triple negative, metaplastic, spindle cell carcinoma. A rare and very aggressive form of cancer that affects less than 1% of breast cancer diagnoses. I was also told that it was very resistant to standard of care treatment, including a less than 20% success with the basic standard of Chemo for normal cancer treatments. This procedure is not being addressed at the moment because of the high percentage of reoccurrence and heightened resilience of post Chemo cells.





Because of the rarity of this variety, and lack of care data, my treatment is customized by research and combined recommendations from my oncologist, surgeons and naturopathic physicians that incorporates both standard of care and functional medicine. The added integrated approach gives the basic standard of care the best chance of success, but it requires support beyond what basic insurance alone provides. I've had three surgeries since March 2026, the last on August 3rd, and one round of integrative treatment that is showing slow, but hopeful progress addressing the bloodborne cells that would normally be address with Chemo. I've been researching qualifying trials and other Chemo related treatments that would provide a higher rate of success. At this time, in September, radiation is the next step.





I have received so much love and support from those close to me who have offered prayers and so much of their time and words of hope, but the time has come that I need to humbly put out a request for help to address the treatments that are not covered by insurance. These have shown promise to help build and maintain physical and immune strength that will support the conventional treatments, making them more effective. Since April, I've used what resources I have available to establish a baseline of treatment costs and how to reduce where possible. These treatments come at a cost of $9-11K per round, with each round being from 2 to 3 months, with an expected average of 4 per year until we achieve successful results.

Asking for outside help has never been an easy task. Your help would mean so much as I navigate this crazy, unknown path. Financial, emotional and spiritual support are all appreciated.

This posting would not allow a Venmo address, please attempt to contact me if that would be a more preferred method.





For questions or updates about my treatment research or cancer, I'm working on setting up a group site to stay in contact with those who wish to follow the progress of their donations or offer support. Please be patient, I've not run a group before, so it's a work in progress. :-)





It's called 'walk with me'. It will have a picture of a pink bracelet.





https://www.facebook.com/groups/1338136931550338





Thank you, so all your support and love.





Eternally grateful





Sharon







