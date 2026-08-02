Community Children’s Outreach

OUR STORY

Jesus People was born out of a simple yet life-changing conviction: Jesus is worthy of wholehearted love.

What began as a burden in prayer has become a mission to proclaim the beauty of Christ and lead people back to the simplicity of the Gospel. We believe the greatest need of this generation is not merely more information about God, but a genuine encounter with the One who first loved us.

By God’s grace, we have witnessed families gathering to study His Word, young people growing as disciples, and lives being transformed through the power of the Gospel. Every Bible study, every home visitation, every prayer, and every conversation is an opportunity to reveal the heart of Jesus.

Our prayer is to see a generation that does not simply know about Christ, but truly knows Him, loves Him, and follows Him wholeheartedly.

This is more than a ministry—it is an invitation to join God’s work of making disciples and revealing His love to the world.



