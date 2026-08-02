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Racing Hearts for Gage's Journey

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDanielle Coffey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danielle Coffey

Racing Hearts for Gage's Journey

🌟🎈Gage's Journey—A Beacon of Hope🚀💖

I remember vividly the day I realized my son Gage was different. It wasn’t just a fleeting moment, but an overwhelming realization that shook me to my core. As his eyes met mine, full of curiosity yet unspoken words hung in the air like heavy clouds. This journey with autism has been tough—a rollercoaster ride filled with challenges and victories alike.

Gage needs constant care, attention, and support. Every day presents a new set of hurdles—from ensuring he’s safe to helping him navigate through life's complexities. His potential is boundless; yet, this journey isn’t possible without the right resources and environment. This car note, insurance premiums, utility bills, nutritious food for both Gage and our family - these are not just expenses but lifelines that keep us going forward.

I often find myself at crossroads wondering if I'm doing enough or making the right decisions to ensure his future is bright. It’s moments like this where hope feels distant yet it sparks back—reminding me of what truly matters: love, resilience and community support. That’s why we are reaching out today – not just for Gage but for every autistic child who dreams big against all odds!

This is about more than a car note or utility bills; this is an investment in our future—in the potential of children like ours to lead independent and fulfilling lives. Your support isn’t charity, it's partnership - helping us create opportunities that otherwise might seem unattainable. 🌱🤝

Your donation could mean providing Gage with essential therapies or simply ensuring he gets home safely after a day full of exploration in his world of wonder. Every dollar counts and we are grateful for any amount you can share on this journey towards brighter days ahead! 🙏❤️

Let’s make autism a non-barrier word, let it be the starting point of an incredible story where love triumphs over adversity every single day! Join us today in making Gage's dreams a reality. Every action counts – from sharing our story to contributing financially - each step brings us closer to brighter horizons for all children like ours.

Thank you for believing in miracles and supporting families who dare to dream big despite life’s hurdles. Your support is not just money—it’s an echo of hope, echoing through generations yet unseen! 🌟💙 #GageStrong

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