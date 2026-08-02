Last Wednesday, August 5th, Lauren and Dalton found themselves in an unthinkable situation. Their sweet 14 month old daughter Quinn was very, very sick and was transferred via ambulance from the ER in Murrells Inlet to MUSC in Charleston. They soon discovered that Quinn was in heart failure and has dilated cardiomyopathy. After a week of IV support for her heart, they made the decision to take her to surgery on August 12th to place a Ventricular assistive device (VAD) in her left ventricle. She will now be hospitalized for several months to see how she responds to the VAD. She could potentially require a heart transplant which would lead to a year long hospital stay. They have a long road ahead navigating life in two different cities while also caring for their 3 year old Emery. We hope to ease some of their financial burden regarding medical expenses and basic needs while traveling back and forth from Myrtle Beach to Charleston for months on end. We are so grateful they are surrounded by so much love and support, and have a community willing to help whichever way possible! We are praying big things over Quinn’s heart and for the Lord to do a miraculous work in her life. Thank you for being their village. To God be the glory.