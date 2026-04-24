QHelp Cassidy & Her Family Through Her Spinal Surg

❤️ Help Cassidy Through Her Spinal Surgery Journey

Cassidy is facing a very scary medical journey. After seeing Dr. Kim at Ortho Neuro in Dublin, she was immediately taken out of physical therapy and an urgent MRI was ordered. Based on her CT scan, surgery appears likely.

She may need a laminectomy, and depending on what the MRI shows, she could also need a discectomy, spinal fusion, removal of bone spurs, and surgery on multiple levels of her spine. We will know more after her MRI and follow-up appointment in Dublin on September 10th.

Cassidy is unable to work and has had to take a leave of absence. Her family is also down to one vehicle, and her car needs repairs so they can make the frequent trips to Columbus for appointments and treatment. A family member has offered to do the repair work, but they need help purchasing the parts.

Donations will help with vehicle repairs, gas, travel to medical appointments, and the unexpected expenses that come with surgery and recovery.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and praying for Cassidy and her family means just as much. ❤️🙏🏻

We are praying for the best possible outcome, a minimally invasive surgery, and a full recovery for Cassidy.

Thank you for loving and supporting this family during such a difficult time. ❤️