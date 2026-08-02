Pursuing My Dream in Underwater Welding

I'm raising funds to attend underwater welding and commercial diving school at the Ocean Corporation in Houston, Texas. This has been my dream career for about four years now, and this is my third attempt to make it happen. My initial plan didn't quite go to plan, and I'm in need of some help to stay on track and pursue this career. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward this goal. The funds will be going towards my tuition, and room and board.