Support Puje’s Fight Against Breast Cancer

Hi everyone,





My name is Jesika Purevsuren, and I am organizing this fundraiser for my mom, Purevsuren Sandagdorj (she goes by Puje).





She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in January of this year, but it unfortunately spread to her lymph nodes, which progressed it to Stage 3.

She has just finished her 18 weeks of chemotherapy treatments to reduce the size of her tumor, and is awaiting surgery. Then will undergo radiation with more rounds of chemotherapy after that. 🙏🏼





Because of such intense treatment, she’s unable to work to cover medical costs, rent, utilities, car payments, or groceries. This has been very tough for her & our whole family, both physically & emotionally. My youngest sister, Isabella, is about to enter college, but she’s still living with my mom & is experiencing these difficulties firsthand.





As a strong & independent single mother, our mom is never one to ask for help. She immigrated to the U.S. from Mongolia by herself when she was 30 years old in hopes of building a better future for her children. She’s raised my siblings and I on her own and worked tirelessly to provide for us. I wish I could pay her back for the blood, sweat, and tears she’s shed to make sure we never went hungry, never went without clothes, and never missed any opportunities at school. She’s had to endure the pain and the hardship alone for our sake, so that we could live a better life than her. So I’m hoping this fundraiser can be a small token of our gratitude & love for her while also providing her with means to cover her basic needs as she fights cancer. We are praying for her recovery and know she will get through this because God is with her. ❤️‍🩹





If you have the heart to donate, no donation is too small, and every contribution makes a difference. If you’re unable to donate, we are deeply grateful for thoughts, prayers, positive messages, and sharing this page. Every bit of love and support means more than words can express.





Thank you for helping surround her with care, hope, and the support she needs during this incredibly difficult time. 🙏🏼❤️