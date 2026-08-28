Public Health Studies and Family Support

I wasn't able to start my second year in public health this semester due to financial difficulties, and I'm working to make it possible next year.





My mother took on loans to help my brother and me with school, and I'd like to help her clear most of that debt. She's carried so much for us, and this would ease that burden for her.





I also need a laptop and a proper smartphone for my studies. Right now I'm sharing a device with my cousin, which makes it hard to keep up with coursework and attend classes when I need to.





Your support would help me get back into my program, support my mother, and have the tools I need to succeed in my studies. Thank you for standing with me❤️🫂.