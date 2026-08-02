Protected Swimwear: Sun-Safe and Modest Swimwear

Protected Swimwear LLC is founded by Stephanie: A Christ following, stay at home/ homeschooling mom and Lupus warrior! Protected Swimwear’s mission is to glorify God’s natural creations by designing and producing swimwear that is UV protective, modest and stylish. The purpose of this campaign is to raise the funds to continue to solidify Protected Swimwear as a business and begin production of our UPF 50 women's swim dress!





Our story: While taking pride in my identity in Christ, being diagnosed with Lupus around age 17, and becoming a mother at 27, my swimwear needs changed. I needed to be protected from harmful UV rays because of the Lupus, be covered modestly to honor my body, to comfortably play with my children water side, feel confident in the swimwear and do it all at a reasonable cost! While shopping for swimwear that supported these requirements, I noticed the gap in the market for sun-safe, modest and stylish swimwear for women, and especially little girls. A purpose was then ignited to create swimwear with these qualities for myself, my daughter and others. Thankfully, there is a growing market for UV protective clothing, but the industry is still missing what Protected Swimwear will provide. Protected Swimwear is dedicated to producing UV safe, modest and stylish swimwear at reasonable prices, to the masses!

While I have a sample being made, it is important to protect my design until I can trademark it. The details provided will help you conceptualize my vison and understand the importance of this swimwear. I hope to gain your support while I develop Protected Swimwear alongside our Good Shepard.





Here’s how we stand out:

Sun Safety: Protected Swimwear is made with recycled UPF 50 fabric that traps harmful UV rays from reaching your skin, while also keeping you cool. The sun has many of benefits and it is wise to protect our skin from harmful UV rays when planning to be outdoors for long stretches of time. While sunscreen is an accessible option, many of the sunscreens on the market contain toxic chemicals; and you must remember to reapply it. Because of the UPF 50 fabric, you won’t need to apply sunscreen to your covered areas! This allows for less sun worry and more fun in the sun!





Modesty: The women's swim dress is a long sleeve one-piece swim dress with hand coverage and a skort- like bottom half. The skort attached is at a length long enough to maintain modesty, yet still stylish and light weight. Another modest and important element to my swim dress is the long, sturdy front zipper that stays secure. This zipper allows for ease of putting it on, taking it off and provides easy access for breastfeeding mothers. The chest area has breast support and is double lined for extra modest protection. Personally, I feel the most confident in swimwear when I’m able to move freely without the worry of a body part showing that I didn’t intend to show. Protected swimwear reinforces that security while being active or lounging around!





Style: Our design is simple, strong, sophisticated, comfortable and stylish; using solid dark colors that are best for absorbing UV rays. No cartoonish print here! With a slight A-Line, the dress has a wrap the adds even more flare and style.

There are a few more elements that make my design unique and I'm looking forward to sharing those once my design is secure. While I have a personal sample being made, it is important to protect my full design until it has been trademarked.





Why GiveSendGo: Being that I am a stay at home/ homeschooling mom, in a single income household, I need to raise the capital to move forward with the business completion and production of Protected Swimwear's initial swim dress. I chose GiveSendGo because my first priority is to glorify God with this business and this is a faith based platform. I hope to connect with others who understand and value this project.





Budget: Funds raised in this campaign will go directly towards all costs associated with continuing to move Protected Swimwear forward. Though I have my LLC, initial sample and design, there is much more that needs to be settled before we can move to production. The $9,100 goal will cover the cost of logo creation, trademarking, business cards, generating patterns, tech-packs and solidifying the design and materials with the manufacturer. All remaining funds will go directly to the manufacturer so that we can begin production; as well as to clothing tags, packaging, shipping, and creating an online store.





Timeline: Our aim is to launch the swim dress for the Spring 2027 season. With your contributions, we will be able to begin production in October 2026. With production taking anywhere from 8-10 weeks, this launch goal allows for plenty of time to iron out any flaws and for Protected Swimwear to be ready for purchase for the Spring 2027 season.





With the understanding that this brand does require capital and experience to move forward, we will begin Protected Swimwear with our women’s swim dress, then add girls, and eventually include men and boys!





Conclusion: With your support, we can take Protected Swimwear from a well-intended dream, to a successful reality. I am confident that Protected Swimwear will faithfully serve a lot of people, in many ways. I hope to have gained your support and that you’re just as invested in and excited about this swimwear as I am. I invite you to follow Protected Swimwear on our TikTok or YouTube page for updates and to witness the process of building this business, step by step. Thank you for your time and contributions. Stay safe and Protected.





With gratitude,

Stephanie

Protected Swimwear

*Psalm 91*



